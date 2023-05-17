Hilda Baci's successful cook-a-thon has inspired many Nigerians to aspire towards breaking and setting new world records

One lady, in particular, decided that she would go after Hilda's record and set to work with help from her boyfriend

A funny video of the lady and her boyfriend, as she attempted to do a Hilda Baci, has stirred massive reactions

A Nigerian lady identified as Promise Efe has set her sights on smashing the cooking record Hilda Baci set.

Efe and her boyfriend, Kelvin, made her cooking record attempt public in a funny video seen on Instagram.

Efe wants to break Hilda Baci's record. Photo Credit: @kelvin_goodnews

Source: Instagram

According to Kelvin, his girlfriend saw Hilda's feat and told him she wants to go for it. He said he took her to the market to buy cooking ingredients and other necessaries.

Jocularly doing like Hilda, Efe had herself recorded as she made different meals. Her boyfriend shared how some men came to their house on day two to cheer Efe up.

Efe however gave up on her aspiration, hinting at giving it a try next year.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@mudinoofficial said:

"Is it 88 hours, 100 hours, 89 hours or 96 hours ?? Which one nawhhh ah ah!"

@simply_bannie said:

"Me and my roomie @small_an_nie want to do "7days of drinking Garri" challenge. Your little support by following us will be appreciated . Thanks guys."

@godson_allsom said:

"I have Crosscheck my page to no the record I fit break but las las na only waist I fit break."

@that_unknownfulani_girl said:

"Una no dey rest every time my girlfriend my boyfriend, what should we single people do now."

@singlebonecfr said:

"IG go hear am when I finally get babe. I go pay the whole promoters for Nigeria make dem post us . Una go taya , una go beg me , let’s bet.

"I’m feeling devastated."

@checking.inf0 said:

"Do you know you can break Hilda's record by boiling only water."

