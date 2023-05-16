Nollywood actress Judy Austin was criticised online by Nigerians after she congratulated record-breaking Nigerian chef Hilda Baci

The actor praised the chef for accomplishing her goal of shattering the Guinness record for the longest cooking hours

Judy Austin's comment section, on the other hand, was littered with heinous statements, due to her marriage to actor Yul Edochie

Nigerians have blasted Judy Austin, the second wife of prominent Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, after she congratulated Hilad Baci for her feat, with many saying that she broke a home while Hilda Baci broke a world record.

In a social media post, Judy Austin congratulated Baci for putting the country on the map with the cook-a-thin challenge to break a Guinness world record.

Nigerians blast Judy Austin for celebrating chef, calling her home breaker Credit: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie, @hildabaci

The actress, who has been the target of some Nigerians, offended many with the post she made on the celebrity chef’s victory.

Sharing photos of the chef, Austin said: "A big congratulations, Darling @hildabaci. This is just the beginning of all the beautiful things coming to you. Go girl!!

See her post below

Internet users go mad over Judy Austin’s post

riri_the_1st:

"Abeg abeg, you are not her type abeg. Leave her alone. No use rubbish rub her body."

ohiaan:

"She struggled to make a name and identity positively,and you can see everyone is proud of the woman she has become unlike you."

lorein.zo:

"She broke world record, but you broke someone's home, shame!"

ms_sarfowaa_gh:

"Please stay away from her before you sntch her record. Biko!! We take God beg you ."

taheereedarh_flawless_skincare:

"She didn’t build herself on someone else ultar oo. She build her own empire. Unlike you jumping from your first marriage to destroy another woman’s home. Kaiiii Judy you wicked."

ladyconcord:

"Hilda is breaking World record while Someone is breaking someone's s home ije uwa."

