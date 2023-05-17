A video shows a Nigerian lady who has vowed to count all the grains in a bag of rice

In the video, the lady was seen picking the grains and counting them one after the other as she took records

She said she aims to set a record after successfully confirming the number of grains that make up a bag of rice

In a bid to set a world record, a Nigerian lady has started counting the grains in a bag of rice.

The TikTok user, @prize303, posted a video showing how she was patiently counting each grain and taking the records.

The lady said she wanted to know the number of grains in a bag of rice. Photo credit: TikTok/@prize303.

Source: TikTok

She has vowed not to give up on her journey to confirm the number of grains that make up the bag she is counting.

The size of the bag she opened was not disclosed, but she has so far counted over 13,000 grains.

While she counted, she had a white paper in her hand, which she used to record her progress.

The lady's interesting quest in the video has drawn mixed reactions among Nigerians, with some asking her to cook and eat it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@obi viraw said:

"Somebody like my comment."

@user8690973620191 commented:

"This is my prayer always, God make my enemies busy, amen."

@kiwi said:

"Are you breaking the Guinness Book of Records with this counting? With this indoor madness?Anyway good luck."

@christineuwanyana said:

"Are you not hungry why not eat that rice."

@Mytrust said:

"You really have free time."

@Ose, Unique Sosa

"I wish you good luck."

@Ruff1z said:

"This one go win the Coca-Cola world record."

@user7475126631361 reacted:

"I want you to count my hair."

"Mj_gadget_hub."

"You are on your own."

Source: Legit.ng