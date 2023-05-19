Nigerian chef Hilda Baci set off on a quest recently to break the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours, and she did it

The chef also set her record and, in a video, showed off the slides she had on for about 70 hours out of the 100 she cooked for

Hilda's video has sparked reactions online, with netizens suggesting how she should treat the footwear, moving forward

For the 100 hours Nigerian chef Hilda Baci cooked to set her 100 hours cooking record, she had help and support from different angles.

Baci stood throughout the entire competition, and her legs were cushioned by her slippers.

Netizens react to Hilda Baci's record-breaking slippers Photo credit: @hildabaci

The chef, in a video, showed off her slippers as she revealed that she had them on for 70 hours and stood on her bare feet for the remaining 30.

The video was a reply to netizens who had asked Baci what she wore while setting her Guinness World Record.

While laughing, Hilda added that she thinks the slippers should be put in a museum on display.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Hilda Baci's video

mae_bugatti:

"Na to hang am for lekki toll gate so that we wey need strength go fit touch am."

lavivia25:

"This slippers go cost now for market."

wesley.senpai:

"If na Europe them for auction am plus the gas cooker ..let’s sayyyyy 3-15million pounds small money."

jennyjovial:

"How is She not sleepingomo if na me,3days straight up. Not checking my phones and all.just wake,chop and sleep and the circle continues."

i_am_knoxbreezy:

"Na to carry am go museum remain like this ❤️"

netflixrecommendd:

"the slippers na national treasure at this point."

mubarak_montero:

"No be only museum. They need do the slippers statue."

annfeatuworld:

"It needs to kept in a epoxy liquid for life as a art work."

Kenyan chef who broke 2 Guinness Records set to break Hilda Baci's 100-hour record

Meanwhile, a Kenyan chef, Maliha Mohammed, announced that she would be breaking the Guinness world record for the longest cooking marathon in August.

Hilda Baci had just broken the World Record on Monday, May 15, by cooking for over 100 hours.

According to the Kenyan chef, she had broken the same record in 2017 and 2019 consecutively with a smaller time frame.

Source: Legit.ng