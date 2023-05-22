Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, was recently tackled by netizens after a video showed her cooking fisherman soup

The budding chef and record breaker cooked the soup during a live TV broadcast with WakeUp Nigeria

Social media users who came across the video were however unhappy as they warned her to rest instead of granting interviews

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has continued going for media rounds and shows as she awaits verification from Guinness World Records.

A recent video shared on YouTube showed the chef cooking a yummy fisherman soup during a live TV broadcast.

Hilda Baci cooks fisherman soup Photo credit: TVC/YouTube, Hilda Baci/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

This has however annoyed many Nigerians who believe the chef has not rested enough to be going on media rounds and even cooking.

Recall, Hilda Baci, cooked for over 100 hours at Amore Gardens, Lekki, in a determined attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens have warned the chef to quit granting interviews for now and rest well instead.

Another troll subtly shaded Hilda Baci's cooking, saying the person who tasted the food didn't like it. The video was shared on YouTube by TVC.

Social media reactions

Omogenaija1 said:

"This girl needs to sleep."

Eseoji asked:

"Is this girl not supposed to be resting?"

Brian commented:

"She is beginning to annoy me. Rest for God's sake. You cooked standing for 100 hours."

Glowrreeah warned:

"Allow her rest."

Enem Mercy wrote:

"The woman doesn't like it o."

Deborah Okafor wrote:

"The host's interjection is too much. She said she's here to supervise and is doing just the opposite."

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci reveals why she's yet to be verified by Guinness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has cleared the air regarding the delay in getting certified by Guinness World Records. Recall, Hilda Baci made headlines on all platforms after cooking for over 100 hours in a determined attempt to break Lata Tondon's Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours.

Following the completion of her cooking marathon, Nigerians have been calling on Guinness as they wondered why she was yet to be certified and awarded her certificate. Throwing more light on this, Hilda noted that they were yet to complete uploading the evidence footage. In a trending video, she displayed the footage that they were compiling to send to Guinness World Records.

According to Hilda, 100 hours file is extremely large and they are trying to complete it in record time (4 days). "2 days in uploading evidence footage for Guinness world record approval. 100 hours file is extremely large. We are trying to do this in record time.

Source: Legit.ng