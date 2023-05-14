A Nigerian author and filmmaker has shown solidarity with Hilda's quest by showing up to cheer her up

The author arrived at the Lekki venue of the cook-a-thon with young kids but noted that entry was not as easy as she had fathomed

Hilda Baci is on a quest to break the Guinness World Record of the longest cooking marathon by an individual

Nigerian filmmaker identified as Seyi Oluyole has arrived at Amore Gardens, Lekki to cheer up Hilda Bassey Effiong popularly known as Hilda Baci who wants to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

In a tweet on Saturday, Seyi said she got to the venue with her girls but that entry was not a smooth sail.

Seyi Oluyole showed up with kids for Hilda Baci. Photo Credit: @SeyiOluyole, @AfricaFactsZone

Source: Twitter

"To cheer Hilda Baci up, I brought some of my girls to the venue for ‘FEEL’ - but entry is not as easy as we thought.

"Putting this here - in case there’s anyone who knows how we can get in.

"We’d be here for an hour as we have another engagement today!

"Thanks in advance Fam!," she wrote while sharing pictures taken with the kids.

Legit.ng gathered that they eventually got in and performed.

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@IamMikkyPel said:

"The publicity lasan with the free food will make a lot of people gather, so I understand if it becomes overcrowded.

"I just hope tight security are in place."

@OBIdient__ said:

"Make una talk say na free food all of una dy go chop. Enough with all these "to cheer up Hilda"."

@Emma_Batixta said:

"Make una no allow Idan to enter there o, if not the free food no go reach person hand again."

@iamochiwin said:

"Just watched u guys performance.

"God bless u all for the love."

@Funkemyfun said:

"I’m happy to hear that entry is not that accessible lest the place gets unnecessarily overcrowded. Glad that your team were able to enter eventually and perform, it was so beautiful to watch. Well done."

@GreatEmmanuel31 said:

"See squad way you carry come to do testing.

"Normally , they no suppose allow una enter."

Hilda Baci rushes out of kitchen for a break

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hilda had rushed out of the kitchen to take a break.

Hilda had announced her determination to cook for four days and four nights to break the 87 hours, 45 minutes, set by Chef Lata London in Rewa, India in 2019.

According to Hilda, achieving this feat would make her five-year-long dream a reality, as she had always desired to break a world record.

The event started on May 11th at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos, and currently, Hilda has cooled for over 60 hours.

Source: Legit.ng