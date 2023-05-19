Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, says they are yet to send all the evidence footage for Guinness World Records' approval

This is coming amid social media uproar from Nigerians over the delay in certifying Hilda Baci's 100-hour cooking marathon

Hilda in her post, explained that 100 hours file is extremely large and they are trying to upload it in record time

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has cleared the air regarding the delay in getting certified by Guinness World Records.

Recall, Hilda Baci made headlines on all platforms after cooking for over 100 hours in a determined attempt to break Lata Tondon's Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours.

Hilda Baci says she's yet to send video evidence to Guinness Photo credit: Hilda Baci

Source: Instagram

Following the completion of her cooking marathon, Nigerians have been calling on Guinness as they wondered why she was yet to be certified and awarded her certificate.

Throwing more light on this, Hilda noted that they were yet to complete uploading the evidence footage.

In a trending video, she displayed the footage which they were compiling to send to Guinness World Records.

According to Hilda, 100 hours file is extremely large and they are trying to complete it in record time (4 days).

"2 days in uploading evidence footage for Guinness world record approval. 100 hours file is extremely large. We are trying to do this in record time.

"We are honestly working round the clock trying to upload evidence on the Guinness portal. I also want to thank everyone for their love and support. I have cried so much cause it's honestly overwhelming."

Social media reactions

@lovelinekhumbah said:

"The support from her Nigerian brothers and sisters was something else."

@abiliify said:

"Big congrats to Hilda I love you, but pls dnt try it again it's risky God bless u more."

@awelenaomie added:

"You all are amazing. Nigerians made this a reality plus her Determination. The support was massive with God factor."

Liberian chef set to challenge Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Liberian chef, Wonyean Aloycious Gaye, has announced his mission to break Hilda Baci's cooking record. This comes shortly after the Nigerian chef cooked at Amore Gardens, Lagos state, for over 100 hours.

Hilda, if certified by Guinness World Records, would overtake Indian chef Lata Tondon, who currently still holds the record for the longest cooking hours. In a recent development shared by Liberian Music Industry on Facebook, a renowned chef from Liberia, Wonyean Aloycious, has promised to break the record.

Liberian Music Industry revealed that the chef has already gone seven hours to catch up with chef Hilda. The post read: "Famous Liberian chef Wonyean Aloycious Gaye says he's ready to challenge the Nigerian lady, Hilda Baci. He has already gone 7 hours to catch up with Hilda. We can break her record."

Source: Legit.ng