Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video on TikTok of his mother's reaction after he got rid of his lock

The young man who used to keep long dreads decided to cut them off and his mother couldn't but express her gratitude to God for it

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers commenting on how hilarious the mother's reaction was, while sharing similar experiences with their parents

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TheTall_African, a popular Tiktok content creator, recently shared a video that had his followers laughing out loud.

The video showed an unforgettable moment when his mother burst into a worship and praise session after seeing him with a new haircut upon getting rid of his locks.

Mother hilarious outburst after son cut loc. Photo credit: Tiktok/@TheTall_African

Source: TikTok

In the video, TheTall_African was seen on his bed with his phone, recording his mother's reaction.

Mother hilarious outburst after son cut lock

She walked into the room and immediately noticed his new haircut. Shocked and surprised, she zoomed into a praise and worship session.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TheTall_African calmly watched her as she gave hilarious thanksgiving to God on his behalf, thanking God for her son and his decision to cut his locks.

She sang, "Lord Jesus! You reign…today you reign in our midst, come and reign (in her son's life) forever more.''

As his mother continued praising and worshipping, TheTall_African couldn't help but record the funny moment diligently.

After a few minutes, his mother stopped her praise and worship and turned to him, saying, "Bobo, what was it?" He replied, saying, ''Nothing. I just decided to get rid of it", and the mother worshipped God again.

The video quickly went viral, with many viewers commenting on how hilarious and heartwarming the moment was.

Watch Video:

Some even shared similar experiences with their own parents, where a simple haircut could lead to an unexpected outburst of emotions.

Here are some of the reactions on Tiktok below:

@nikkiii2666 said:

"They need to make a study on this cause African/Caribbean parents dislike towards men’s natural hair in length is not normal "

@toyinox commented:

Nigerian parents are the gift that keeps giving

@user5746223004870 said:

This was my mom when I broke up with my earring-wearing boyfriend ..

@sammiebangsbees:

This is gonna be my mum when I take out my belly piercing.

@uglyduckling.studio:

Our parents must’ve all gone to the same drama school.

@moomillian commented:

"My HELP in ages past" Our mothers don't rest.. but these prayers keep us going fr

Nigerian man, Yusuf has shared a hilarious video of his mother's reaction after he cut his love

In a similar hilarious situation, Legit.ng also reported how a Nigerian man, Yusuf, shared a hilarious video of his mother's reaction after he changed his hairstyle.

The young man who used to keep long dreads decided to cut them off and change the colour of his hair instead.

After changing his hairstyle, he approached his mother to show her, and her reaction was similarly hilarious and got many people talking.

Source: Legit.ng