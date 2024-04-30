A Nigerian girl could not believe her eyes after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board (UTME) result

Displaying her good result online, the young girl revealed only God knows she did not study for the examination

Her UTME result got people talking as some people trolled her with scary tales about university education

A Nigerian girl, identified as Morison Happiness Sampson, was overjoyed after scoring 202 in the 2024 UTME.

Happiness shared a clip on TikTok where she displayed her UTME result.

Happiness said she didn't study for the exam. Photo Credit: @qwinness1

Source: TikTok

An emotional Happiness broke down in tears over her UTME feat. She displayed a Google search result which showed the cut-off mark for her preferred course - accounting - was 160.

Happiness revealed she did not study for the exam and yet passed. Happiness had 60 in use of English, 48 in economics, 46 in government and 48 in mathematics.

"God in heaven knows that i didnt read but i passed."

On Monday, Apri 29, JAMB released the 2024 UTME results.

Watch the video below:

Brilliant boy scores 291 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a brilliant boy had scored 291 in JAMB UTME.

Temiloluwa received the result via SMS after checking it with a code on his mobile phone. A look at Temiloluwa's result showed that he scored 79 in mathematics, 75 in physics, and 70 in chemistry.

He also got 67 marks for the UTME use of English. JAMB registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said 1,402,490 candidates scored below 200, 77,070 scored 250 and above, and 439,974 scored 200.

Source: Legit.ng