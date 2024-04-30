A young Nigerian man approached a motorcycle rider and handed him a gallon of fuel, which initially puzzled him

The man explained that the fuel was a gesture of goodwill, and the bike man’s joy was palpable immediately

Without hesitation, he poured the precious liquid onto his bike, grateful for the unexpected act of kindness

In a heartwarming encounter, a young Nigerian man walked up to a motorcycle rider and presented him with a white gallon of fuel.

The bike man soon learned that this unexpected gift was meant for him. His face brightened with delight.

The Nigerian bike man appreciated the generosity.

Bike man gets fuel gift

Once the fuel was safely stored in the bike’s tank, the two men shared a warm embrace. The bike man expressed his gratitude in various ways, touched by the generosity that had come his way, as shown by @bayuztvs.

Watch the video below:

Taiwoabisola99 said:

“Awwwwyou didn't only put smile on his face. You put smile on my face too.”

Pain Real:

“But this bike man fine shaa.”

Aduragbemi8 commented:

“So 5liter of fuel Dey contain bike tank why Dem dey always buy #200.”

User9393939738:

“Find him for me.he's such a grateful soul.”

Ella:

“Just imagine as him put the fuel the bike no come gree start now.”

Dunniola 9:

“I gave birth today guys.”

Kelvins luxuryl:

“I think I will start doing dis to random bikemen.”

Orenike:

“Why the person con resemble jidex bayii.”

Markus772788 _Mark:

“The bike man fess perceive the fuel if nah real.”

Oluwalonpelumi:

“I need a boyfriend in Oshogbo, serious one.”

Alawofe:

“More blessings brother. bless my aza too nothing is small.”

The brown_evidence:

“Omo this bike man fine.”

Bpeauy:

“Wetin bike man de. wear abeg.”

OmaOfLagos28:

“So emotional seeing this H.”

