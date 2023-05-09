An Instagram media personality has waded into the marriage saga between Yul and May Edochie

In a video shared on social media, the IG content creator advised May to divorce and leave the actor alone so that people could stop trolling him

He went on to accuse her of being a careless mother who should have prevented the death of her son, Kambilichukwu

A social media influencer identified as Nasco has distinguished himself from the multitude of netizens supporting Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, over their marital saga.

The content creator made a video that has since gone viral to blast May Edochie.

Man blames May Edochie for son's death Credit: @mayuyledochie, @unclenasco, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the young man encouraged May to file for divorce if she was tired of the marriage rather than putting her husband up for online trolls.

According to him, the social media mockery will continue until May comes out and warns her supporters not to drag Yul Edochie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He chastised May for bouncing from one event to the next since the marriage conflict. He claimed that comedians at the shows she attended used her spouse to make jokes, and she encouraged them.

Not stopping there, Nasco accused May of neglecting her first son, Kambilichukwu, who died as a result, according to him, since she failed to detect the youngster was ill.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video

damsel_respy:

"For once somebody just said the raw truth but nayyy netizens don’t want to hear it."

flora_flawa:

"I no blame you o na internet wey dey accessible cause this your own ment cos if no be so how mentally unstable people and sane people go dey same space? Your dealer sef no try for you cos wetin he dey sell give you don make you dey reason go yaba left.....onye oshi."

preciousdiamond_chidera:

"Ladies please very important. Before you marry a guy, Make sure you go through his social media pages to know the kind mentality the man get ooo. They always display their mad.ess on their pages."

Yul Edochie breaks silence on son's death

Yul Edochie finally spoke about the passing of his son Kambilichukwu Edochie.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the hurting father recounted his last moment with his son.

According to the thespian, on the day of his son’s death, he came to his room dressed for school and informed him that his school would be having an inter-house sports competition a day later, which he had promised to attend.

Source: Legit.ng