A Nigerian man caused quite a stir on the social media platform Twitter as he publicly apologised to his wife

The man called himself a disgusting name and added that it was his wife's idea that he apologised publicly

Mixed reactions greeted his heartfelt apology post as many tried to find out the crime he actually committed

It takes self-awareness to apologise when wrong and it takes courage to tender the apology before the world on social media.

A Nigerian man, Soyode Olayinka, has demonstrated great courage after he tendered a heartfelt apology to his wife on Twitter.

Soyode apologised to his wife on Twitter. Photo Credit: @SoyodeOlayinka

Source: Twitter

Sharing a photo of a mystery lady, he apologised to the mother of his daughter, saying he has been a but.t.hole.

He further stated that he did the apology on Twitter because that was where he offended her and it was also where she wanted it tendered.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He however did not reveal the offense he committed despite curious netizens besieging his comment section for answers. His tweet reads:

"I just want to apologize to my wife, the mother of my beautiful daughter, for being a bu.tt.hole. I am tendering my apology here because this is where i offended her and this is where she wants me to right my wrong."

See his tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@OkoloEsther6 said:

"Let me write an apology poem for you, if she no forgive you I dey my house, come beat me."

@Lexyzdoo said:

"After listening to your wide side of the story Baba wetin you do no good, why did you do that? Oya take Explain."

@life_OfJimmy said:

"If una dn commit, na him una dey remember us..! Me I no dey put mouth for married Couples matter . E get why!

"Make Dem no go dey swear for my papa, in the midst of Mekwe...!"

@iam_zhay1 said:

"Just name her after all your properties... She will never vex over your mistakes sef.

"Thank me later."

@MScentsation said:

"A lovely perfume to go with this apology and you’re forgiven I have a perfect recommendation."

@Gbemmy_Okito said:

"Hmm you must at least do a structural design for her upcoming project . Add it to the apology."

Nigerian man apologises to his wife in a special way

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had apologised to his wife with two laptops.

The amazed Nigerian lady took to TikTok to share a video of how her husband apologised to her in their home.

With the wording 'hard man in the mud' on the video, the lady recorded two laptops with home screens that bore short apology words. From the two laptops, she showed three printed writeups on the wall with the magical word 'sorry' on them.

Source: Legit.ng