A Nigerian man has announced plans to finally tie the knot with his heartthrob whom he courted for five years

Celebrating their courtship on social media, the man proudly revealed that he had never touched her hands throughout the years of dating

He said God gave him the power to keep his heart intact from any lustful desires and thanked God for it

A Nigerian man identified as Eyo Okon Edet is set to walk down the aisle with his fiancée, Blessing Donatus Brown, after five years of courting and revealed he has never touched her hands.

As seen in the wedding IV Okon shared on Facebook, the couple will marry on the 20th of May, 2023, at 133 Palm Street off Yellow Duke Street, Calabar South, Cross River.

Eyo Okon Edet courted his fiancée for five years. Photo Credit: Eyo Okon Edet

Source: Facebook

An excited Okon shared a photo taken with Blessing as he urged netizens to celebrate with them.

According to him, they had their traditional marriage on May 5 in Akwa Ibom and appreciated God for keeping them holy and sanctified.

He added that God kept his heart from lustful desires while the courtship lasted and stated that he had experienced the power of God that sets a man free.

He wrote:

"I want you guys to celebrate with me, today is TM in Akwa Ibom State. I have courted my fiancee for five(5) years now and God has been faithful with us by keeping us holy and sanctified through the Blood of the Lord Jesus Christ! By the grace of God.

"I have never touched her hands and He has kept my heart intact from any lustful desire while we were courting. I have experience the power of God that set a man free. What God cannot do, does not exist, He alone can set a man free from the power of sin."

Reactions on social media

Yousuo Biorigha said:

"Amen congratulation. The Lord is your strength and many his glory continue with you all. Escaping this dangerous sin is escaping all danger in life."

Chidiebere Onyemaizu said:

"Nonsense! So because you didn't hold her we should shut down the whole world for you? All these over religious and hypocritically religious people can be so annoying with their warped mentality. How is holding the hand of the woman you intend to marry a sin?"

Miinister Diadem said:

"Does all these necessary.

"This should be between you and God and stop all these public announcement.

"Congratulations."

Princess Eunice Atum said:

"If u like don't look at her face ..not to talk of holding her hand...

"My question is why the long courtship??

"As christains are we supposed to court for that long ?? U are giving chance for the devil to tempt u !! And what if u change ur mind ? U just wanted another person's time !!

"Once u hear from God and the sister accepts you is it not straight to wedding preparations??"

Ezinwayi Chinwe said:

"Why are you people shouting congratulations. Did understand that. Five (5) years, which should have been how many kids? I can never buy this idea. Six months to year is enough."

