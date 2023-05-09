A video making the rounds on TikTok shows the happy moment students danced in class in the presence of their lecturer

In front of the camera, students from all races took turns showcasing their dance moves

Netizens have taken to the comment section to praise the students and applaud the lecturer for permitting their performance

A TikTok user @chioomah has shared a video of herself and her classmates dancing in class.

In the video, students took turns before the camera to show off different dance steps as music played in the background.

Students dance sweetly in class. Photo source: Tiktok/@chioomah

Source: TikTok

Students dance sweetly in class in front of lecturer

The male and female students showed various dance skills, with the guys hilariously shaking their waists.

From the video captioned, "Our Last class! waiting to pass thesis and graduate. Chi m gaa eme ya," it was disclosed that it was their last day in class, and they were soon-to-be graduates.

The grateful students decided to express their joy by dancing in class. Others who did not participate in the dance were seen smiling and cheering the dancers.

Many have also applauded the lecturer for being kind enough to let the students dance in class.

Netizens poured out congratulatory messages via the comment section. Some professed their admiration for the ladies and wished to be a part of their class.

The video has gathered 6000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

Watch the dance video here:

Here are some reactions:

@pedrodavids1 said:

"The lady in short black gown with jacket… Biko gimme her handle"

@Lil Dad of Lagos said:

"I like the second girl, her smiles dam?n"

@Nicholas Azuka399 said:

" Congratulations"

@Cute%ken commented:

"This class makes a lot of sense, please am looking for admission."

@small cultist said:

"bloke on white understood the assignment."

@Izu Nobi

" See as people pikin fine I wan join this class abeg."

Source: Legit.ng