An emotional video of a cute little boy learning to walk with prosthetics has stirred emotions on social media

In the video, the strong child walked gently with the prosthetics as eyewitnesses encouraged and cheered him on

The lovely clip has stirred massive reactions from netizens who penned down encouraging comments for the little boy

A cute little boy has earned praise on social media after his recent video made the rounds online.

In the emotional video shared via TikTok @klaytonnojoza, the little child who has no hands and legs learnt to walk with prosthetics.

Little boy walks gently with prosthetics Photo credit: @klaytonnojoza

Source: TikTok

He was spotted walking gently with the help of the prosthetics as people did their best to encourage and make it easier for him.

The happy child smiled with excitement and fulfilment while being supervised during the prosthetics training.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media reactions

@pesh728 said:

"Healing in Jesus name."

@morrtouray670 stated:

"This is really heartbreaking."

@sharonramafemo5 commented:

"We see God honestly wen we see such, Look at his Smile. Send so many hugs young boy. May God bless u always."

@stuffingchairmaterial reacted:

"In the the mighty name of Jesus get heal, and May the lord be your supporter."

@yinkyab said:

"Unquestionable God.The lord is your strength and He shall take care of you. Keep it up."

@bosslady6000 reacted:

"The smile from the cute little boy gave me joy, there's always ability in every disability. Love you son."

@benjaminsullivan34 added:

"By time he grows up he'll have amazing prosthetic to use.Its all good.Just lots of love for little guy."

Watch the video below:

Kid with no hand refuses help from dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that avideo of a kid with no hands trying to take care of herself has generated many emotional comments on Instagram.

While struggling to get some drink from a cup, she used her stumps to get a straw and tried to insert it into the cup. When her father wanted to help out, she said: The man held back and left her to continue. After some seconds, she got a hang of it and he clapped.

She lifted the cup and finally took a sip. During the display of strength, people behind the camera were amazed by the kid's independence despite her disability.

Source: Legit.ng