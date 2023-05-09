A video making the rounds on social media has captured a pretty woman dancing and showing off her moves

In the video shared via the popular app TikTok, she showed off subtle moves that appealed to many viewers

Reacting to the lovely clip, netizens applauded her dance moves, while others found the footage a bit hilarious

A cute video of a woman showcasing her dance moves has impressed many netizens on TikTok.

Dressed in a red and gold top paired with red trousers, the happy woman danced and whined her waist sweetly.

Curvy woman dances. Photo credit: @rosendija

Source: TikTok

At one point in the video, she smiled sweetly while shaking her body to a song playing in the background.

The video shared by @rosendija has stirred massive reactions from several netizens who spotted it on the TikTok app.

Social media reactions

@idrissakabia001 said:

"Look beautiful are you single."

@mix7down stated:

"My mom in front of my friends."

@gpgpgp1414 said:

"Looking good sis keep up the good work."

@matjias_ wrote:

"You are so beautiful I see your videos every time on my fyp. Pls can we be friends I love you from Zimbabwe."

@atubgamary commented:

"Sis you so fine and the way u move your Body nicely makes me follow you."

@folorunso45 added:

"Madam you look great."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng