An exciting video has captured the moment Benue State University graduating student danced as a way of signing out

In the viral video, the students who were from the Department of Theatre Arts could be seen making trending dance moves

The white wearing students had been undergoing their signing out activities which include moving around together for their shirt to be signed by well wishers

A TikTok video shared by cute_reeyah, has depicted how students from the Department of Theatre Art at Benue State University were seen signing out in style by dancing and remaking some trending moves.

The ladies who took the center stage in the video could be seen vigorously shaking their waist and allowing the sounds of the music to guide their happiness.

Graduating student thrill people with dance. Photo credit: @cute_reeyah

Source: TikTok

Female stood out with their attention to moves

The students looked like they have choreographed the moves before the day as they were able to move in sync.

Many social media users who watched the video found it entertaining and wished the graduating student all the best in their future endeavors.

The clip has generated a lot of traction on TikTok and had amassed thousands of likes and comments as of publishing.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Prlsca lzuchukwu reacted:

"Wowww congrats ... d gal on bone straight killed it tho."

@Net_work said:

"This lady with bags. i love her energy.. congrats y'all."

@asa_detruth wrote:

"If you watched this more that 5times and more,may you always have a reason to be happy and celebrated,congrats."

@Rita commented:

"So nobody is talking about that guy with black cap abina bone straight una see."

@Paul Angela833 also commented:

"The tall guy…No dull moment with theatre Art students."

@encyo01:

"l on chinox dances so well…Pretty good…Congratulations."

@user474884848:

"This is so beautiful to watchOyall brought the thespian spirit."

@OBlgBeebahe:

"Saw this on a friend's whatsapp status and I just couldn't help buh come here."

