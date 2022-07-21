A video making the rounds online has captured the moment a student danced in the presence of his lecturer

Apparently, the hilarious lecturer asked the student to dance in front of everyone in the class for 10 marks

A viral video shows the student showing off his incredible skills and dancing legwork as his coursemates cheered him on

A funny lecturer asked one of his students to dance in the presence of his coursemates if he wants 10 marks.

Knowing how good he is at dancing, the excited student came out and danced with so much enthusiasm.

In a hilarious video, the talented student was seen dancing legwork and showing off other amazing dance styles.

Student dances for 10 marks Photo Credit: gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

While he danced, the lecturer stared at him in amazement. It was however not stated if he was later awarded the 10 marks or not for his beautiful display. The video which was reposted by gossipmill on Instagram was captioned:

"So today one of my course mates was asked to dance in front of the class for 10 marks."

Nigerians react to the funny video

Brendanukagod__ said:

"The lecturer is feed up."

Omalishan stated:

" Naija nah cruise."

Itsnrbaby reacted:

"Easiest 10marks ever."

Beautybyaduni said:

"If na me I go fail ."

Akintola_akinbola commented:

"In apostle Selman voice: You are Joking with your Destiny ."

The_adedapo wrote:

" If nah general drawing class I go dance and ."

Flyboi_fiifi said:

" The lecturer looks like he won’t give him the marks."

Oyin_oyindamola wrote:

"It’s the look on the lecturer’s face for me."

Benbills007 noted:

"That guy is not getting that 10 marks ooo..E be like say the lecture is not even impressed ."

Moh_moh002 remarked:

" Better teacher."

Thejibola_ said:

"This can never never NEVER happen in Lasu Atleast Sheyy b person go just de collect mark."

