A lady has told the story of how she met her husband on Instagram and how they got married within a short while

More interesting is the fact that the man is an Oyinbo man from Italy and he flew down to meet her in her country

Also, the man did not stop there as he decided to convert to Islam and they had an Islamic wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A TikTok lady has posted a video to tell the story of how she met her husband on Instagram.

In the video posted on her handle, the lady, @hani_melanin said her man flew into her country to meet with her.

The man married a lady he met on Instagram. Photo credit: TikTok/@hani_melanin.

Source: TikTok

After landing at the airport, the Oyinbo man proposed to her on May 28, 2019 which was their first day of meeting physically.

Oyinbo man flies from his country to marry lady he met online

After she said yes to the man's proposal, arrangements were made for them to get married, and the wedding eventually happened on October 2, 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One more interesting thing about the man who is from Italy is that he converted to Islam when he met his wife. They had an Islamic wedding.

The beautiful family has now been blessed with two cute children. The video has melted many hearts on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@info.fineluxy commented:

"That man wasted NO time at all! See ladies, that's how you know you have a genuine one. He chose her and fulfilled EVERYTHING in no time!"

@MUKYARA KABUYE said:

"He wasted no time. Smart man. See him enjoying his family and life."

@jojostacy commented:

"I need to save this and show someone as evident that when a man is sure of the love he has for you, he wastes no time.l hear dating for 10 years."

@RambolinaG said:

"Beautiful story and beautiful family."

Couple who met online gets married

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man married a lady he met on Whatsapp.

It was his wife who came online to tell their love story, and it gained a lot of reactions.

The lady said she came across her man's number and decided to chat him up, and that was how their love journey began.

Source: Legit.ng