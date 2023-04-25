After connecting on a dating app for a while, a man and a lady decided to finally meet in person for the first time

The lady was however disappointed and could not come to terms with the reality that the man in the picture on her phone was the same person before her

A video of their first meeting has left many people in stitches as the lady wondered where went his eyebrows

A lady was left disappointed as she finally met in person a fine black man she connected with on a dating app called Tinder.

She hesitated to enter into his car and stood for minutes trying to reconcile the difference between the person whose picture she had on her phone and the one she was seeing face to face.

She was disappointed by his actual looks. Photo Credit: @mtgblogs

Source: TikTok

"Who are you?" the confused lady asked the eyebrow-less man, causing him of not being the same person in the picture.

She asked him where his eyebrows went and the man remarked that he took the picture on her phone when he was in Africa.

The lady was not to be convinced by that explanation and refused to enter his car. The TikTok video has sent netizens into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

GayestGayinUSA said:

"He has to squint a bit and draw on some brows then he's similar."

yan said:

"I feel you I meet someone in tender and he said he is 5"3 tall when we meet omg it's 4"11."

bountyracer007 said:

"Actually i was calling here in Africa he forgot his eye bows."

Stunner said:

"He looks like the black version of my precious in the lords of the rings."

Randy Whipp said:

"How has people said ray allen when that’s clearly Joshua dobbs."

CarlosCardoso1983 said:

"Bro looks like Dhalsim from Street Fighter Yoga fire."

Juan Benitez said:

"I mean, He's not wearing any makeup. Has anyone watched the female transformation after makeup is applied?"

Man meets Oyinbo lady he has been dating online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had finally met a white lady he had been dating online.

In a short TikTok video, Chris hugged her on sighting her at the airport, while a black fellow believed to be his relative helped with Jessie's luggage. The lovebirds shared a kiss before they walked out of the airport.

Legit.ng gathered that the couple eventually tied the knot. The man's TikTok handle @chriskizito has been dedicated to sharing beautiful moments and funny videos of the couple.

