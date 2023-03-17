A Nigerian man has tied the knot with a lady he met on Twitter in March 2021 and photos have emerged

The photos posted on Twitter included a screenshot of their first-ever chat when the man asked the lady to follow him

The chat has now resulted in a relationship which is led to a marriage; a lot of reactions have trailed the development

A Nigerian Twitter user has married a young damsel he met on Twitter via direct message in 2021.

It all started in March 2021 when the man followed the lady on Twitter and thereafter slid into her DM.

The man slid into her DM and they are now tying the knot. Photo credit: Twitter/@adebolaorogun.

In her DM, the man named Okunola Adebola Orogun asked the lady to follow her back and she did.

Nigerian man marries lady he met on Twitter

After they connected on Twitter, their relationship apparently blossomed to a point where they carved a future together.

Fast forward to 2023, and the man has posted an update showing that they are now an inseparable item.

Okunola's request for a follow back on Twitter has now resulted in 'follow forever' between him and his woman.

His tweet has gone viral and elicited a lot of reactions from many other users.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@seuney_ said:

"You did nothing bro, she liked you. That's why she choose you."

@Sirmoen1 said:

"All this peppering is not necessary sha."

@toyin_27 commented:

"There are levels to these things."

@Ajibola_2 said:

"I don write Kfb tire. Na shenking I dey receive."

@Timi_ogunde said:

"I’ve been using the wrong Twitter I said it!!!"

@IdahosaSilver commented:

"Elon it seems the Twitter I'm using is buggy...Why am I not getting this kind of experience?"

@gerG___ said:

"Just imagined she air him and posted screenshots....she would have missed this!!!"

Couple who met online gets married

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who met her man on Whatsapp later got married to him.

She told the story of how she stumbled on her man's phone number on Whatsapp.

After she hit him up, their relationship blossomed and they got married in 2022.

