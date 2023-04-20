A Nigerian man has exposed his WhatsApp conversation with a friend of his who desperately wanted some of his hair

The said friend informed him that his native doctor mandated him to get his friend's hair to make him rich

Upon further questioning, he opened up about what he wanted to do with the hair, but netizens found it all funny

A Nigerian man left many people in stitches after releasing his chats with a friend named Hakeem, who wanted some of his hair.

@fumzeeygold shared the chats on Twitter, saying Hakeem wanted to "use" his friend.

The friend asked to be given his hair. Photo Credit: Favour Nnebedum, Twitter/@fumzeeygold

Source: Getty Images

From the chats, Hakeem desperately begged the man to give him some of his hair, saying his native doctor asked him to get it.

The Nigerian man was taken aback by his friend's shocking request and asked why he didn't use that of his best friend or girlfriend, but Hakeem gave excuses.

Hakeem later revealed that his native doctor told him to get the hair. He said the giver would only be mad for five minutes and that nothing more would happen to the person.

The chats had a funny ending. Many people, however, doubted the authenticity of the whole conversation.

See the tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@MarcosQuavo said:

"Omo some friends dey craze ooo thank God I don’t have a friend sha."

@hundeyin said:

"I know my friend who can take me through such cruise…. But this is very funny fr."

@Notsonasty1 said:

"The pressure for money is too much."

@olu_focus09 said:

"Funny Buh it’s a conversation from yourself to yourself on the same phone."

@Yoja_Adenike said:

"See me reading this quietly and laughing out loud,, I even cough."

@Symply_Valiant said:

"I think it's just a normal cruise with the friend. If you wan use person do ritual you go tell am??"

@ugoo_UFO said:

"I feel it's a joke between friends. Because, why would he have made it obvious?"

