Mixed reactions have greeted a WhatsApp conversation involving a man and his mum on the issue of marriage

The man asked his mother if she would support him if he decided to settle down with a single mum, and her reply was epic

Many social media users who read the messages were impressed by how the woman used humour to make her position known

A Nigerian man, @vicky_wisest, has taken to social media to share his mother's reaction on WhatsApp after he suggested tying the knot with a single mother.

Twitter influencer, @jon_d_doe, had made a tweet asking netizens to ask their mums if they would support their unions with single mums.

His mother gave him an epic response.

Source: Getty Images

The reaction of one man's mum got netizens talking. He messaged his mother, and she replied with stickers that humorously conveyed her message.

She first started with a sticker of a black dog barking, followed it up with a sticker of veteran Nollywood actor Peter Edochie and TikTok influencer Rodny.

Responding to netizens in the comment section, he said:

"I thought her how to use stickers, now she used it accurately for me."

See his tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@vee_udofia said:

"Your mum has definitely taken a dose of the 21st century because her knowledge and use of stickers is top notch."

@Princes04197863 said:

"Your mama na werey."

@WilfredEghosa said:

"Your mom has a Gen Z in her it's the sticker accuracy for me."

@official_wmd_ said:

"Your mum's sense of humour is top notch even in her seriousness."

@TeedAnthony said:

"Abeg una still get space for one more son. I go like make your mum adopt me."

@Tension120 said:

"Your Mom is a Senior Comrade in Vawulence...That Meme she gave you finish work!!!"

@heis_weird said:

"Your mom sabi use stickers accurately.

"You don't know what God has done for you."

