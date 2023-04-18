"Make Your Mum Adopt Me": Chat Leaks as Nigerian Mum Gives Son Epic Reply for Wanting to Marry Single Mum
- Mixed reactions have greeted a WhatsApp conversation involving a man and his mum on the issue of marriage
- The man asked his mother if she would support him if he decided to settle down with a single mum, and her reply was epic
- Many social media users who read the messages were impressed by how the woman used humour to make her position known
A Nigerian man, @vicky_wisest, has taken to social media to share his mother's reaction on WhatsApp after he suggested tying the knot with a single mother.
Twitter influencer, @jon_d_doe, had made a tweet asking netizens to ask their mums if they would support their unions with single mums.
The reaction of one man's mum got netizens talking. He messaged his mother, and she replied with stickers that humorously conveyed her message.
She first started with a sticker of a black dog barking, followed it up with a sticker of veteran Nollywood actor Peter Edochie and TikTok influencer Rodny.
Responding to netizens in the comment section, he said:
"I thought her how to use stickers, now she used it accurately for me."
See his tweet below:
Reactions on social media
@vee_udofia said:
"Your mum has definitely taken a dose of the 21st century because her knowledge and use of stickers is top notch."
@Princes04197863 said:
"Your mama na werey."
@WilfredEghosa said:
"Your mom has a Gen Z in her it's the sticker accuracy for me."
@official_wmd_ said:
"Your mum's sense of humour is top notch even in her seriousness."
@TeedAnthony said:
"Abeg una still get space for one more son. I go like make your mum adopt me."
@Tension120 said:
"Your Mom is a Senior Comrade in Vawulence...That Meme she gave you finish work!!!"
@heis_weird said:
"Your mom sabi use stickers accurately.
"You don't know what God has done for you."
