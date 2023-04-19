A brave little boy has gotten netizens emotional after he was spotted reading along the road on his own

In a trending video, a man approached him to ask why he was sitting by the roadside to read his book all alone

The little boy replied that he had no light at home and could only go through his schoolwork with the aid of a streetlight

A viral video of a little boy reading his books with a streetlight has melted hearts on social media.

The viral clip showed the boy named Abraham sitting by the roadside with his books scattered all over the floor.

Man sees little boy reading with streetlight Photo credit: @doskylings

Source: TikTok

A man who was just driving by saw the kid and immediately stopped his car to ask him questions regarding the situation.

The little boy revealed that he usually comes out to the streets to read because they had no electricity at home.

Sharing the video via TikTok, the man identified as @doskylings said:

"This boy leaves home to study and do his homework under a street light since they have no electricity."

Social media reactions

@josyfergu said:

"I’m sad ooooo when I seee kids go through this and after completing university they don’t get job opportunities."

@bosschiq6 stated:

"Pls how can we help him. We really need to help him get light in the house so that he can learn at home plss."

@royyal_v wrote:

"In the meantime can we send flash lights and batteries until someone comes up with something."

@midoriya_queen said:

"I just sent that to my son. Because he has to understand that In Canada he has everything and still lazy."

@richorganics7 added:

"Lord please forgive me for being lazy with my studies not wanting to log on & being ungrateful complaining saying I’m to tired I’m so sorry."

@that1guyalex1 commented:

"My father did the same thing! Noe I’m blessed to have the opportunity I have rn. He has a bright future ahead."

Man finds poor boy studying under streetlight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young boy has brought good fortune to his family and school after he was captured by CCTV in his community studying under a streetlight. Good News Network reports that Víctor Martín Angulo Córdoba from Peru resorted to doing his homework under the streetlight because his family's home lacked electricity.

Victor's determined effort caught the eye of many persons after it went viral including the city's Mayor Arturo Fernández Bazán. After locating the lad's home, Arturo learnt that the boy's family home couldn't get electricity because his mum didn't have the money to pay as well as the fact that she lacked documents to prove ownership of the house. MC Gill Media stated that another person that was moved by the boy's plight upon watching the clip is a millionaire named Yaqoob Yusuf Ahmed Mubarak.

The kind millionaire also equipped the school with more furniture for a better learning environment. Reacting to the man's kind deeds, the young lad said: "Yaqoob Mubarak, I want to thank you for all that you are doing for us, for the children of the school, as well as for Alvaro who is one of our brothers, you are helping him, and for that, we thank you very much."

