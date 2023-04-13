A video which captured the funny moment between father and son has gone viral on TikTok

In the trending video, the son was deep asleep in the morning and his father thought it was best to wake him up

The little baby who did not appear pleased with the sudden disturb from an older voice gave his father a funny side look

An excited father thought it was best to wake her son who was still sleeping in the morning.

He entered his room and began to call his little baby's name but then the child continued sleeping.

Little child sends message with his eyes. Photo credit: @charlesheaureux Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Side eye with clear message

His father then reached forward and pulled the wrapper that covered the little baby leaving his body open.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was then that the child woke up but one could not mistake the disappointment in his face as it was visible that he did not like the fact that he was woken up at that time.

Many social media users who saw the video also found the video funny as well as noticed the baby's bombastic side eye to his father.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 40,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @charlesheareux below:

Legit.ng curated some of the reactions below:

@Oreratlle reacted:

"His full name is Enzokuhle don't correct me."

@RuthEyerldua said:

"He's like you're being too loud"

@Ma'Zwlde21 wrote:

"We have found our Enzokuhle nkos'yami."

@MarllynDlanashumle also wrote:

"Why do parents arrest the babies with those."

@Antonlataylor commented:

"He like man leave me alone you see me sleep coming in here calling me by my government name."

@GodswlIPreclous also commented:

"Okay he got mommys attitude."

@onceawlllams added:

"He looks like his dad with his mum s complexion."

@Faythpenuel

"He's like, it's too early."

Baby gives mum side-eye in funny video, many wonder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother, monalisa_empire0, shared a video showing her little girl with a very funny facial expression one would expect from an adult.

Playing a background sound that said "side eye," the baby responded accordingly. Her face was so serious one would think she had a lot on her mind.

People funnily said the baby needs to be apologised to. Many TikTokers wanted to know who offended the baby.

Source: Legit.ng