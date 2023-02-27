A Nigerian mother shared a short video of her daughter with a serious facial expression as her eyes went up and down

Many people wondered who could have offended the kid with the way she gave a side-eye to her mother

Among TikTokers who reacted to the video were those who funnily said the baby perhaps did not like the family she was born into

A mother, monalisa_empire0, shared a video showing her little girl with a very funny facial expression one would expect from an adult.

Playing a background sound that said "side eye," the baby responded accordingly. Her face was so serious one would think she had a lot on her mind.

The baby's side-eye look got people laughing and asking questions. Photo source: monalisa_empire0

Video of baby with serious face goes viral

People funnily said the baby needs to be apologised to. Many TikTokers wanted to know who offended the baby.

The mother took her time to respond to some of the comments of people wondering what happened to the kid.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mayowa said:

"My mood today."

Hillary Marie987 said:

"She’s so precious."

Qwin Nelly said:

"Beautiful girl will attitude."

Siphosethu Gee said:

"Criminally offensive SIDE EYE."

Melissa-Jane Hlomani said:

"Please apologize to our daughter."

Dee said:

"Na the real bombastic side eye be this."

Beaut1ful_Bio said:

"She's done heard or seen something."

kinjo ndungire said:

"Wh yoyu give birth without money..ehe yiu guys be my parent."

Nomusa Basi said:

"Omg they are tired of us."

Baby cries after mum pushes him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a baby shared by @warmbaby5200 showed when her mother acted mischief on her.

The baby was playing on the bed when the mother pulled her and pushed the kid with two fingers. The kid looked at the mother for several second.

Some said she looked at her hard to process what the mother had done to her. When she opened her mouth wide to cry, it was quite loud.

