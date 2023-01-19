Its been a month since Jane Wambui came back to Kenya after spending nine years toiling in Saudi Arabia

She hoped to settle into a quiet life and start a business in Kiambu, but those dreams were dashed when she got home and discovered she had no money

Wambui learned that her daughter Hottensia has blown over KSh 2 million (N7.4 million) she has been sending home on partying with her friends

The remainder was used to buy a Mazda Demio for Uber which was repossessed after Hottensia stopped making monthly remittances

Jane Wambui Mburu toiled in Saudi for nine painstaking years hoping to make her life and that of her son and 25-year-old daughter Hottensia Wambui better.

She worked abroad for nine years.

During that period, the 42-year-old single mum left her only daughter to take care of the little brother and rented them a house in Kiambu town, Kenya.

Daughter always assured her there was money

While she was away, Wambui's daughter got a son whom the caring mother agreed to pay for private school for just like her son.

As time went by, the mother started getting the feeling that she could no longer continue working in Saudi Arabia due to her advanced age and the nature of her work.

At the back of her mind, she knew she was coming to settle as she had been sending money home to be kept in an account, only to arrive and get shocked.

"She kept assuring me that the money was very safe in her account, almost KSh 2 million. When I came back in December I realised she looked very worried and disturbed," Wambui told Kenya's TUKO.co.ke's Hillary Lisimba.

Hottensia bought car for cab business

Upon investigation, it dawned on her that her daughter has been living large with the money and treating her friends.

Even worse, she recently took a car on loan and put in a deposit of KSh 500,000 (N1.8 million) and signed an agreement that she will be depositing KSh 62,500 (N232K) every month.

"Three months down the line she only received KSh 10,000 (N37k) from her friend driver who has been using the car as a cab. The driver told her business is slow," said the disappointed mother.

According to her, the boyfriend advised her to take the car and park it, which she did until the Mazda Demio was repossessed.

The company told Wambui to deposit KSh 380,000 (N1.4 million) for them to give back the car.

No job, no money, and school fees is nigh

What makes her more stressed is that schools are opening, she has no job, and the money she knew she would use on school fees is not there.

"I had planned to start business here in Kiambu and also pay school for my children, but as we speak even money to buy food is a problem," she noted.

Wambui adds that her daughter keeps begging for forgiveness but that does not negate the fact that all her energy and sacrifices have gone with the wind.

It is even more difficult for her to handle given that it is her own daughter who wasted her hard-earned money.

"I will never ever forgive her, unless she returns that money. I've really struggled for it for many years," she concluded.

