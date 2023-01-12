A Nigerian man has shared an interesting school run encounter he had with his daughter's female teacher

As he arrived at the school, the teacher complained to him that his daughter was becoming sensitive to light

The man immediately put his Christian faith to work on his daughter and something interesting happened to her teacher

A Nigerian man, Gbenga Samuel-Wemimo, has narrated how his daughter's female teacher took to her heels after an encounter with him.

In a series of tweets, he said that he was on school runs when his daughter cried out that the sun was hurting her eyes.

The man had an encounter with his daughter's teacher. Photo Credit: Don Mason

Source: Getty Images

It was at that point that his daughter's teacher told him that they noticed she was becoming sensitive to light.

The man said he put his hand across her face and prayed and the little girl ran off to use the school's swing in the sun like nothing happened.

"I puy my hand across her face and said "Eyes, youre no longer sensitive to the sun, the sun cannot hurt you anymore in Jesus name. Youre healed!"

"Liftef my eyes, daughter runs off to vlimb swing and play in the sun," he wrote.

His daughter's teacher fell under anointing

The teacher who witnessed the 'miracle' quickly urged the man to pray for her, saying she has a growth on the neck and cyst.

He held the teacher's hand for 30 seconds and again prayed. The teacher fell under anointing, according to him.

"Me: (Holds teacher's hand and tells her to keep quiet, after about 30 seconds) Body. Respond to the Holy Spirit now and be healed.

"Teacher falls under the anointing, hands and legs vibrating."

After five minutes, the teacher regained her senses and took off.

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@kingofsmileD said:

"Not lie,i myself I had a deal with God let me be the pastor of my family and also doing his works. Am also a businessman and I don’t joke with things of God."

@PhenomenalMiCH said:

"I once listen to a message by Apostle J. Selman where he spoke about being an ambassador of God in any given field we find ourselves. You don't need to be a pastor, you can to be a lecturer and a healer, an account and a healer... Basically calling forth wonders every way."

@kikaniscents said:

"The teacher no wan snooze at all.

"Her faith is beautiful just like the lady that saw Jesus healed the man with leprosy and she went to get her crippled friend to be healed.

"Oluwa a tu mo mafi agbara Dotun."

@The_EmrexOjay said:

"That teacher is not snoozing at all. I love such faith. I'm also using that as a point of contact, I declare healing on the growing reactions and infections on my skin and scalp. Be healed in Jesus name."

