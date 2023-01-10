A Nigerian boy has shared screenshots of the message his mother sent to him after sighting him with a nose ring

The playful young man intentionally wore a fake nose ring just to prank his mother and see how she would react

On seeing the nose ring, the furious woman took it personally and yelled at him using Yoruba language

A young Nigerian man has shared a video showing how his mother reacted to seeing him with a fake nose ring.

In a video, he arrived at his mother's house wearing the nose ring and the woman got offended after sighting him.

Man shares chat with mum over nose ring Photo Credit: @datguyxavi2/TikTok

Source: UGC

She asked him if he was gay, and he turned down the allegations immediately. He stepped out and closed the door behind him when he noticed how personally she had taken the prank.

However, the woman was not convinced as she went further to probe him about his sexuality on WhatsApp.

Sharing the video on TikTok, the young man said:

"My mom's reaction to my fake nose ring. She took it personal, the yoruba was too much."

Social media reactions

@Fikemi Femi-Segun wrote:

"I’m screaming how can she say that."

@kenitobi said:

"mother is calling the whole family and village elders."

@Shalom added:

"Yoruba is such a funny language. She was really about to beat you and tell everyone about it."

@TaiwoOgun replied:

"This is how my mum also reacted to mine too LOOL."

@sizzle213 commented:

"It’s the way your closed the door knowing anything could be thrown at you."

@Apward said:

"Good mother. I appreciate your mother for her reaction."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng