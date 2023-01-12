A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video of his little brother playing the piano and singing at home

In the breathtaking video, the little boy with full concentration prayed and even spoke in tongues as his brother watched

Reacting to the sweet clip, social media users praised the little boy and advised that he be guided by elders

A little Nigerian boy has melted hearts online with his passion and dedication to serving God.

In a video going viral on TikTok, the small boy played the piano and sang with a very sweet voice while breaking out in tongues.

Little boy speaks in tongues Photo Credit: @joshuawealth_/TikTok

Source: UGC

His elder brother who shared the video online said he entered the room and was shocked to see him filled with the spirit of God.

"I came home this evening and I was so shocked. I saw my little brother singing. I never knew he plays piano. He was so full of the spirit. I will pray", he said in his caption.

Social media reactions

@weezeebreezee556 said:

"Spirit na your mate? This thing sef don happen to me! I no even know how to play the piano but something is just leading me."

@ifihen stated:

"God see goosebumps am really tearing up here. God bless him, take them while they are still young."

@yupitsme_jessica reacted:

"He even spoke in tongues. God has blessed him so much. I mean I don't even have that gift yet. God bless him."

@abanyarkowa1 added:

"I watch like 3 times already. Dis is how close I wan my children 2 be wit God, by the time they’re fully grown, dey will be fully equipped to face e world."

@dereey wrote:

"So focused and he didn't even notice someone entered the room."

@collins_eth reacted:

"Believe me, in a few months time he’s gonna dine with king’s & queens. Celebrate Grace."

@sommilet asked:

"Who’s is he owing? Please give him mine time, he will pay. Can’t you hear the pain in his voice?"

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng