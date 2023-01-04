A little girl went on her knees and tearfully cried out to her mum who had threatened her with the Nigerian police

Her mother resorted to fake-calling the police in a bid to make her unwilling daughter finish up her food

The kid seemed to fear the police more than any other thing and opened up about why she feels so towards them

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A video of a little girl shedding tears because her mum fake-called police on her has stirred hilarious reactions on social media.

The woman tried to get her daughter to eat her food and decided to achieve this by smartly using the name of the Nigerian police.

She pleaded tearfully. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sommyh

Source: UGC

In a viral TikTok clip, the kid went on her knees and pleaded tearfully as her mum pretended to be on the call with a police officer.

The girl began to rush her food and even got closer to her mum to ensure the call is halted. Her mum asked why she was scared of the police and she replied that it was because when they arrive, she would be shot 'five guns.'

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Lillian chiamaka said:

"When I was growing up I didn’t eat . I eat only cooked vegetables leaf UGWU like every day.. so ask her what she like."

user6440137346165 said:

"Try and put vegetables shrimp for her please, same with with Son, he started eating after putting some vegetables or shrimp etc for him."

★77 said:

"Secondly get her cartoon character plates,spoons and cups she likes. I found out that kids like eating with such utensils."

Ella_ngozi said:

"Inspector general Almadu Bello got me rolling on the floor. mama you won't kii me."

Beatrice Naa Korkor said:

"Once in a while cook together with her. Tell her she's preparing her own food with your help. She will eat what she made herself."

Little girl tearfully knocks mum for taking her money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had tearfully knocked her mum for taking her money.

In a short video shared on Instagram the kid faced her mum tearfully and requested that she stopped taking her money as well as keep them for her.

She lamented how her mum was fond of taking her money and warned sternly against it happening in the future.

"Mummy, don't do that again for me.. Again, do you hear me?!," the kid blurted out tearfully.

Source: Legit.ng