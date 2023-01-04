A Nigerian man walked in on his little daughter licking a chocolate-flavoured malted powder in a tin in the wardrobe and was stunned by her reaction

He had confronted the girl who quickly apologised after her first attempt to cover up her crime failed

But that was not all as she went on to surprisingly promise to buy him a car despite still being a kid

A Nigerian man burst into tears after his little daughter promised to buy him a car.

The man had caught her licking a chocolate-flavoured malted powder in their wardrobe and confronted her on the spot.

He shed tears. Photo Credit: TikTok/@papa_daugther

Source: UGC

In her defense, the girl said that she was looking for her cloth in there, but the tin in her hand betrayed her assertion.

Her dad began to scold her and she quickly apologised before following it up with a promise to buy him a car.

The man replied that he would buy his car himself but left her presence to shed tears. The funny TikTok clip has stirred reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Nina Patrick655 said:

"My namesake we never carry last, abeg ooi we go buy car for u."

Benedicta said:

"You better hold this girl with strong hand. like play like play. Na so e dey start."

Babygirl said:

"May Almighty Allah protect her spire u life to amke her dreams real she will buy d car soonest."

beautyann 54 said:

"Don’t cry now it normal for kids to misbehave and she even said she will buy car for you."

Sewah said:

"Faith is possessed, beat nonsense comot for her body her head go straight."

Omotolani said:

"This is funny.

"But i hope you reprimand her well after the video, because if not, she'd do it again and again."

Ajayi gbemisola said:

"Bros because of bournvita you don abuse your mama now, family meeting is waiting for you and OLORI-EBI will be present."

Little girl dances for dad at his workplace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had danced for her dad at his workplace.

The beautiful girl had an occasion in school and she dressed in a flowing blue and white gown.

However, before going to the event venue, she visited her father at his workplace so he could catch a glimpse of her before she left.

A heartwarming video shows the moment the doting father saw her standing in front of his workplace. He came out to meet her and she showed her fine dress and danced for a brief moment. The video has melted hearts online.

Source: Legit.ng