A little girl stood up to her mum as she boldly expressed her displeasure against a recurring attitude of hers

The Nigerian kid tearfully slammed her mummy for always taking her money and 'keeping it for'

In a video that has been met with hilarious reactions, the kid went on to warn her mum against a repeat of such

Nigerians have reacted to a viral video of a little girl scolding her mother.

It appeared her mother had stated that her reason for taking the daughter's money was for safekeeping.

She warned her mum against a repeat of such Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Instagram

In a short video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram the kid faced her mum tearfully and requested that she stopped taking her money as well as keep them for her.

She lamented how her mum was fond of taking her money and warned sternly against it happening in the future.

"Mummy, don't do that again for me.. Again, do you hear me?!," the kid blurted out tearfully.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@julie4redrose said:

"Mogbe haaa mummy pls don't do that again ooo. Don't put her money in your bag oooo Nigeria is hard biko."

@fmzone_ecobravo_eco said:

"Small madam no vex...mummy economy hard ooo I beg show love no reap am ooo."

@rudeboy.anthony said:

"Why will mummy put her money in her own bag if for other reasons."

@kachito62 said:

"Visitor ti boh cardi o, now mummy wan rip me off , them wan rip me off ni o."

@hay_billz said:

"See person wey Dey live rent free don’t do that again for her o , make she no evict Una."

Kid stages walkout on grandmum after being accused of stealing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a little girl's reaction after being accused by her grandma of stealing.

The kid surprisingly staged a walkout from the dining where her grandma was seated to the sitting room.

@saintavenue_ent1 shared the hilarious clip on Instagram. The footage started with the grandma pointing at the girl and threatening to arrest the kid with police and the army for stealing her money.

As if trying to make the kid own up to the act, the grandmother added that the police would flog her while in their custody.

Standing her ground, the kid vehemently denied the allegations and stormed off, quite to the surprise of the aged woman. It was her oversized undies coupled with her long hair for some netizens.

Source: Legit.ng