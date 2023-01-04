A mother has shared a video of her little kids' reaction after she threatened to beat them for watching cartoons early in the morning

The young mother chased them away after seeing them watching TV in the morning while leaving their room unkept

However, after seeing her action, the dramatic little kids ran funnily to their room in fear

Some little kids have kept people in stitches with their unexpected reactions to their mother's threats in a viral video.

In a video posted by @yabaleftonline on Instagram on January 1st, the little kids were seen by their mother watching cartoons on TV very early in the morning, instead of leaving them, she turned off the TV and chased them to arrange snd clean up their room upstairs.

Mum chases her kids away from cartoon, asks them for house chores in viral video /Credit:@yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

I will not raise jobless sons

In the video, the mum was seen raising her voice loudly at her kids, saying she won't allow her kids to be raised in an irresponsible manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people found the kids' reactions funny, but some said their mother's actions is too harsh for the kids' age bracket.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

"She said “see your life”. they’ve barely lived any ."

@tenishacash said:

"I don’t know how to feel given the fact that they just start crying when she starts speaking. They are too young, why are they trembling with so much fear at such a young age? "

@virtuechantz said:

"that first one fears his mother ."

@sami_lou2521 said:

"I don’t see anything wrong in encouraging children to tidy their things away etc. I just don’t agree with the way in which she is doing it."

@burleyearl said:

"These actions of discipline are consistent with African American home rules."

@silas_ki_mara said:

"This is the wife we want. Strong African values."

Funny reactions as little kid abandons colleagues during stage play, plays with other kids behind stage

A video of a little kid who abandoned his colleagues during a stage play has stirred funny reactions on Instagram.

In the video shared by @pulsenigeria247 on December 28, the little kid was earlier seen participating in a stage play alongside six other kids, before he left them abruptly on stage to play with another kid behind the stage.

According to the video, the little kid was later seen being carried away from his playful engagement by his mum back to the main stage to continue his presentation with his colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng