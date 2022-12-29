A video of a cute little kid has got many people talking after he displayed a funny attitude while presenting a stage play alongside his colleague

While stage play was going on, the kid abandoned his colleagues to play with another boy behind the stage

Among those who reacted to the video of the kid were people who said the baby is behaving like an innocent smart guy already

A video of a little kid who abandoned his colleagues during a stage play has stirred funny reactions on Instagram.

In the video shared by @pulsenigeria247 on December 28, the little kid was earlier seen participating in a stage play alongside six other kids, before he left them abruptly on stage to play with another kid behind the stage.

little kid abandons colleagues during stage play, plays with other kids behind stage /Credit:@pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

Kids want to play every time

According to the video, the little kid was later seen being carried away from his playful engagement by his mum back to the main stage to continue his presentation with his colleagues.

The video has generated many funny reactions from social media users and among those who commented were those saying that all kids just want to play every time.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has generated thousands of likes and comments.

Netizens react

@baajadebule said:

"That's ma boy.... The dude went "Screw this play, let's sword fight!."

@kasidddy said:

" oh these kids just have their own timetable."

@midella.cakes said:

"Everybody cannot be gentle , you wan make dem thief Jesus "

@nickiforson said:

"These crèche teachers dey try oo"

@sweetberry_gold said:

"E reach to fight cause I no understand this Christmas ."

@cool_joe94 said:

"Dem dey act d part wey bible talk actually,una noe no say the wise men quarel for back"

@wisdom_khalifa_bonnie said:

"Two wise men just get issue for back."

