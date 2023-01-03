A beautiful little girl has gone viral on social media after turning her mother's head into a stepping stool

In a viral video shared on TikTok app, the little girl climbed on her mother's head and then threw herself down on the bed

Social media users who came across the hilarious clip penned down their thoughts as some mothers lamented over a similar experience

A trending video shows a playful little girl having fun with her mother in their bedroom.

In a hilarious clip, the little girl turned her mother's head into a stepping stool and netizens felt bad for her mother.

Little girl climbs on mum's head Photo Credit: @malayiahkxo/TikTok

Source: UGC

After failed attempts to stay balanced on her mother's body, the little girl threw herself down to the bed and gave her mother an awkward smile.

Social media reactions

@omgitskari1213 said:

"Okay the stepping on the head is crazy."

@mishuntoi_ wrote:

"Wait a minute. She did all that, TO FALL? I COULDA PUSHED YOU!"

@tattdup87 said:

“ you using your head, no? Ok I just need to get up here real quick."

@starbae52 reacted:

"I don’t know why I laughed when she stepped on the head and fell down."

@bellekurve stated:

"This is premium content. I cannot stop laughing at this song choice."

@alexiamock commented:

"But it’s the way im laughing at work so loud for me. Just fire me atp cause im not stopping."

@sexiilibra_1978 added:

"I am dealing with muscle spasms. I need her on my shoulders to get rid of this pain. lol."

@collbrown0203 added:

"I remember those days with my little people. Thank goodness they are older now and don’t do this anymore."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng