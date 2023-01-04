A cute young-looking mother has shared an adorable video of herself and her two teenage sons on TikTok

While sharing the video, she stated that everyone thinks the boys are her siblings due to how young she looks

In the video, the happy mum laughed loudly as she posed in the middle of her sons in a stylish manner

A beautiful mother of two has shared a video of herself posing in the middle of her grown-up sons.

In a heartwarming video shared via her account on TikTok, she noted that everyone thinks she and the boys are siblings due to her young looks.

Mum poses with her grown up sons Photo Credit: @la_britney/TikTok

Source: UGC

She however debunked such an assertion as she made it clear that she is their mother and not their sister as speculated.

In the cute clip, the mum was spotted standing in between the boys who wrapped their arms around her shoulder with so much love.

At a point in the video, the happy mum laughed very loudly as she posed with the grown-up boys.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"POV: Everyone thinks my sons are my brothers."

Social media reactions

Joyojie336 wrote:

"Are they your son's how old are you when you give birth to them."

Kinglamzy said:

"Looks beautiful and charming. Family tree."

Lampie24 commented:

"You dont look your age they really look like your brothers."

Babybooo180 reacted:

"Bcoz u r looking young and beautiful."

Swag Champ added:

"Serious. Wow. You look amazing what’s your age."

Limeyuan reacted:

"Girl cause you look great."

Juliet Mueni361 said:

"The same way with my 2babies teenagers everyone thinks are my siblings."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng