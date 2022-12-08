A newly wedded lady collapsed on the road after her groom denounced their marriage on their way back from church

Also, in another viral video, a wife caught her husband having a nice time with his side chick and confronted them

The sad wedding video and the ugly confrontation between a woman and her hubby with his side chick make up some videos that trended this week

It is very difficult these days for any public or private event not to find its way to the social media space thanks to smartphones.

This week has not been without sad and hilarious videos trending on popular platforms, with TikTok taking the lead in this regard.

In this article, we would revisit some videos that really trended on social media this week.

1. Video of mum dragging food with her baby

A funny video of a Nigerian mother and her little son dragging her plate of food made the rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip, the woman sat to eat a plate of rice when her little son called up to her and tried to take the food.

The woman was not having it and shoved the kid aside gently severally. Her husband shared the clip on TikTok and got many talking.

2. Video of bride dumped on her wedding day

What was supposed to be a special day in the life of a bride became a sad one as her hubby dumped her.

A sad TikTok video showed how he surprisingly denounced their union on the road on their way back from church.

The bride shed tears and eventually collapsed as he took that shocking action. Eyewitnesses tried to get the man to change his mind to no avail.

The reason for the denouncement was not revealed in the viral clip.

3. Wife confronts husband and his side chick in video

Another heartbreaking video that went viral on TikTok was that of a lady bumping into her husband having a nice time with his side chick.

The woman confronted her husband but he shockingly took sides with his side chick, ordering his wife to leave the place.

His poor wife lamented bitterly in the video and expressed her shock over her husband's attitude.

Lady allows man rest head on shoulder inside bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had allowed a man to rest on her shoulder inside a bus.

In a tweet on Friday, December 2, she revealed that the young man rested on her shoulder during their trip.

The lady said that she found the man's act very cute, adding that he was so tired and just dozed off on her shoulder. @Sweet_cocolatey, however, regretted that she did not ask for the man's number.

She wrote:

"Cute in the sense that I find him resting on my shoulder interesting, he didn’t ask me for money. Just a tired person who dozed off on my shoulder, so yayyy, I find it cuteeee."

