A Nigerian mother and her baby have stirred hilarious reactions online after dragging food in a trending video

A funny clip showed the mother eating a plate of rice when her little son crawled up to her and attempted to take her food

The hungry mother was not having it at all as she quickly snapped at the baby and gently shove him aside

A Nigerian father has shared a video of his breastfeeding wife tackling her baby for coming close to her food.

In the video, the beautiful new mother sat down on the floor with her plate of rice when her baby interrupted and tried taking the food.

Mum and baby drag food Photo Credit: @the.whizzys/TikTok

Source: UGC

Reacting to this, the mother got frustrated and shove the baby aside severally. However, the baby persisted.

The woman's husband shared the video via TikTok @thewhizzys with the caption:

"I finally caught my wife in her hungry angry mood. Does breastfeeding really increase appetite for food? Asking for other men."

Video keeps netizens in stitches

Social media users have penned down funny comments with many sharing their experiences.

@ope_evelyn said:

"Let her eat in peace pls."

@badgirllulua stated:

"I didn’t eat yesterday night people like me."

@rhayor_5 wrote:

"The way you’re saying haha I fit don show you craze."

@amyfor stated:

"Breastfeeding is not an easy task, pls. let her refill in peace."

@me_ninist said:

"She just wants to eat in peace, leave her alone!"

@plangcy1 stated:

"Leave her alone oooo , This particular mood da do somehow if plenty talk follow."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that many mothers would hilariously agree that babies' grips are interestingly stronger for their ages.

A Nigerian mother has taken to social media to lament how her baby doesn't allow her to eat in peace. In the TikTok video, the woman could be seen trying to remove with her mouth a handful of noodles picked up by her baby. She was eating the food while carrying the baby when the kid dipped her hand into the food uninvited.

According to the woman, the kid is only 2 months old but yet is dragging food with her. She captioned the post, "Children of now are days them will not put us for problem."

