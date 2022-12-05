A video making the rounds online shows the heartbreaking moment a woman caught her husband with his side chick

In the sad video, the lady confronted them but her husband rather took sides with his side chick and asked her to leave

The clip has gotten people emotional on social media as many share their experiences with cheating partners

A woman's happy mood was totally ruined after bumping into her husband and his side chick.

In a heartbreaking video shared via TikTok, the woman confronted them to vent her anger and frustration.

Married lady confronts husband and side chick Photo Credit: @callyt3/TikTok

Source: UGC

Sadly, her husband outrightly took sides with his side chick and tried to protect her from any form of harm.

Reacting to this, his poor wife lamented bitterly in the video and expressed her shock over her husband's attitude.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media reactions

@simplymi44 said:

"It doesn’t matter how you dress you could be Beyoncé and your man will still cheat it’s not the wife’s fault it’s his fault."

@zithunywazakithi stated:

"There is something you do not know people when a person go through hell and stressed by man you even forget who yiu are even to look after your self."

@bingi32 reacted:

"That's why u don't agree with my mum Atti dress like a married woman. Abeg i go dress like ashawo til end."

@mimiki182 wrote:

"Women please stop fighting against each other over a man who doesn’t respect both of you."

@tabbie.thabi said:

"I hear you all but this guy is very much disrespectful. Look at how he picks that jacket and put it on her girlfriend infront of his wife."

@annasich0 reacted:

"Me dont understand why she is fighting the other woman rather fight the your husband give him claps."

@loycejamesmutabal added:

"Me I have decided in my life I will never date married men or some ones husband coz I don’t want to hurt a woman rem what goes around come around."

Watch the video below:

Woman nabs husband's side chick at her house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady stirred the hornet's nest after visiting her alleged married lover at his matrimonial home. The wife of her lover spotted her in the house and she reportedly tried to escape through the backdoor.

However, the woman caught up with her and hurled insults at her while filming the incident. Speaking in Yoruba language, she tagged her a husband snatcher and taunted her for trying to escape through the back door.

Reacting to the video, netizens shared their thoughts about the video, with several people slamming the man involved.

Source: Legit.ng