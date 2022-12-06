A Nigerian man identified as Sir Semi has cried out on social media after his girlfriend dumped him for another man

Sir Fresh in an emotional tweet, recounted how he sponsored her through school and bought a car for her

The heartbroken man revealed that he has been depressed in tears after finding out that he has been dumped

A Nigerian man on Twitter, Sir Fresh, has narrated his heartbreaking experience with long-time girlfriend who dumped him.

Sir Fresh revealed how he sponsored the girl through school out of his undying love for her. He also got her a car.

Man in pain as girlfriend dumps him Photo Credit: @sirfreshfemi

Source: Twitter

Sadly, despite all his efforts to showcase his love, the lady dumped him and moved on with another man.

Sir Fresh depressed as girlfriend dumps him

According to the heartbroken man, he has been depressed ever since he got dumped.

Sir Fresh cried out on Twitter, stating that he doesn't think he can continue life any longer. Netizens sympathised with him.

He tweeted:

"After sponsoring this girl through school she left me for another man. This was the same girl I bought a car for last year.

"I’m so depressed and sad, can’t eat nor sleep. I have been crying since I find out. I’m tired of this life. I don’t think I can live anymore."

Social media reactions

Mark Illega said:

"Get your rich friend to woo her all over again, she will definitely fall again, make the guy proposes, plan weddding and on the wedding day no show up."

Milly stated:

"Lol. Anything you do for woman just get am for the back of your minds say na orphanage home you Dey help."

King Wizzy reacted:

"You don't deserve to eat nor sleep, you left all your relatives and close friends to buy a car for a woman that has tattoo all over her body, because her puna don enter your head."

Feminiece added:

"Only her father is supposed to sponsor her to school, now you took the role of her dad, she now see you as her daddy and sponsor not her boyfriend. Move on fam and sponsor more girl’s child you doing well for my gender, sponsor and collect more kpekus for a while."

See tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng