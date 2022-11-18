A woman who is blessed with the gift of amazing triplets has been showered with a lot of congratulations on TikTok

The video of the triplets was posted on the platform by Socrate Kanutangidi and it shows the mum's amazing pregnancy and her babies

The amazing blessing has gone viral and excited a lot of TikTokers who took to the comment section to tap into it

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for a woman who just welcomed triplets.

The video of the woman and her bundles of joy was posted on TikTok by Socrates Kanutangidi.

Photos of the woman's pregnancy and triplet babies have gone viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@user4662906719359.

In the video, the mother was shown when she was still pregnant and expectant.

Mother of triplets celebrates in viral TikTok video

Her baby bump was so big that it serves as prove that her blessings are more than one.

In another scene in the video, she was shown after she had given birth and she clutched her kids and rejoiced in uncontrollable joy.

The video has melted hearts on TikTok with a lot of her followers and admirers showering her with congratulatory messages in the comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Some TIkTok users took to the comments to tap from the woman's blessings. See a few of the comments below:

@BelFannyNataliekaz said:

"Wow congratulations."

@Salamatu 56 comented:

"Congratulations. I tap into this blessing in Jesus name, Amen."

@Jerry reacted

"Big congratulations."

@Sandra Bella commented:

"Wow! Congratulations to you dear. Thank you Jesus for your blessings."

@Gracia reacted:

"So cute triplets congratulation."

