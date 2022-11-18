Three kids who are triplets appeared in a trending video posing with their posh toy car and they instantly went viral

The short but interesting video was posted on November 5 by US5five, and it shows the kids in a room with their car

TikTok users have quickly fallen in love with the video as it has been shared multiple times and it currently has over 800 likes

The video of triplets posing with their posh toy car has gone viral and melted hearts on TikTok.

The short and interesting clip was posted on the platform by US5Five and it has gladdened many hearts.

While two of the triplets stood outside, their sister was inside the car. Photo credit: TikTok/@us5five.

Source: UGC

In the video, the three kids, two boys and a girl, showed off their white jeep.

Two boys taking care of their sister go viral on TikTok

The toy car was parked inside the house and the kids were allowed to play with it. The boys let their sister sit in the car while they stood guard.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While the girl was inside and behind the wheels, one boy was at the back holding the car while the other was in front.

Their posture and confidence have melted many hearts who have come across the cute video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

TikTokers immediately took to the comment section to bare their minds on the video after it went viral.

Some of them described the kids as abundant blessings. See a few of what they are saying below:

@MamaThullah001 said:

"Abundant blessings."

@Ofuafo White Brington reacted:

"Blessed triplet."

@Ekwelibe said:

"Lovely."

@Fchristy said:

"Ok, make we dey go. So cute."

@roady24 reacted:

"Beautiful children."

@user88249441095346 said:

"God bless me with this wonderful gift."

@oghifoighosotu commented:

"Hmmmmm! See car. So lovely."

Woman posts video of her newborn twins, goes viral on TikTok

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman gave birth to beautiful twins and posted a cute video to celebrate her victory.

The woman however said in the video that many people were not aware that she was carrying twins.

It was therefore going to be a surprise to some of her friends and followers both on and offline.

She was seen in the video immediately she came out of the labour room.

Source: Legit.ng