A lady who is physically challenged has posted a video of the moment she used her legs to cut okra accurately

In the TikTok video posted on November 15 by Diaby, the lad lifted her two legs and clutched a sharp knoife with one and okra with the other

TikTok users who have come accross the video have been stunned at just how well she did the kitchen routine

TikTok users are reacting massively to a video of a young woman who used her legs to cut okra.

Evidently in the video posted on November 15 by Diaby , the lady is physically challenged and has no arms.

The young lady used her legs to perfectly cut okra. Photo credit: TikTok/@diaby2013.

While it is not clear what happened to her arms, what is clear is how she has refused to be a burden on anyone.

Video of a girl cutting okra with legs viewed 1 million times on TikTok

In the short clip lasing about 39 seconds, she sat on a chair, lifted her legs and then used the right leg to clutch the knife and the left to hold the okra.

She did it so perfectly that anyone seeing it would think she is using her hands. She was not scared of the knife cutting her as she appeared to be very confident with her practised legs.

She is not a burden to anyone

Other video seen on her TikTok handles shows a determined woman who does many things for herself instead of being a burden.

In one of the videos, she was seen mixing what looks like flour and in yet another video, she was seen threshing groundnut.

TikTok users have showered her with so much admiration as they rushed to her comment section to bare their minds.

Watch the video below:

Reations from TikTok users

@aliyamoussa506 said:

"Courage."

@Ishaq said:

"Wow! Love you."

@sweetneetjackson commented:

"Amazing."

@bakisama8 said:

"I don't care what people say. I will eat your food. Alhamdulillah. I wish I could marry you."

Physically challenged mum uses lips to feed her baby

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum who has no hands used her mouth to feed her baby.

In an emotional video that went viral on social media platforms, the mother used spoon to scoop food and direct it towards her baby's mouth.

She did it so perfectly that a lot of netizens fell in love with her method.

