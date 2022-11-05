A cat has gone viral on social media after a video shows how it stopped a kid who was trying to climb the balcony

The cat was with the baby when he held on to the balcony railings and was making efforts to climb but the cat wouldn't allow that

It kept pushing off the boy's hand each time he attempted to hold on to the railings and start climbing

A caring cat has become a social media sensation because of how it stopped a little boy from climbing the balcony.

The cat behaved like a nanny, watching the little kid's every mischievous moves and making sure that he did not injure himself.

The child desperately wants to climb the balcony but the cat wouldn't allow him. Photo credit: @goldmynetv.

Source: Instagram

In a video posted in Instagram by @goldmynetv, the little boy was attempting to hold on to the balcony railings and start climbing.

However, the cat, acting like human saw the possible danger in a little child climbing balcony railings.

The cat therefore made sure the child did not climb by continuously knocking off his hand each time he makes an attempt.

Social media users are stunned by the cat's behviour and they calling it a wise nanny.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@honeybelle85 said:

"Nanny wey Sabi. I'm sure he must have seen the boys parents taking his hands off the rail so it learnt on the job."

@odugbesanmaria reacted:

"Not paid to do the job. The ones paid would be on the phone instead taking selfies. This is a loving cat."

@specialteeola said:

"This is cute. the cat really care for the baby."

@_thickeniah_ reacted:

"Train this in house pets well….. I bet you, you will be surprised how they’ll take care of things in your absence."

@helen_okhakhu said:

"Aww!! This is so lovely."

