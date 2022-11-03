A stunning video circulating on TikTok has shown the moment a bride was bundled unto the roof of a bus

In the clip, the pretty lady was wearing her flowing white, wedding gown when she was helped onto the high roof of the waiting bus

The video has attracted reactions from many TikTokers as some of them queried and condemned the act

The video of a bride who was made to sit on the roof top of a bus has stunned a lot of social media users.

The video that captured the extra-ordinary moment was posted on TikTok by Mmesidibe.

The lady's husband was not in sight when she bundled unto the bus. Photo credit: TikTok/@96mmesidibe.

In the short clip, the bride was alone as her husband was not in sight, but there were many people who milled around her.

It looked like the bus was arranged solely for her but the strange thing was that she was bundled to the roof top.

The bride did not show any form of surprise or resistance when it was time for her to get on the bus, making some people to thing it may be their culture. This is not confirmed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mayiga family said:

"Even if my husband is a taxi driver or a conductor I can not climb that thing."

@NDema asked:

"Wow! What is this."

@user5890962932798 reacted:

"But why?"

@patmore 77 said:

"l think she accepted to be put there but unless otherwise."

@Allweather said:

"I just stop the wedding."

@Harry Paul commented:

"What's going on there?"

