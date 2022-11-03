The video of a teenager dancing in the midst of a crowd has attracted the attention of lovers of good dance online

The Instagram clip shows the young girl who was putting on a long skirt moving with speed and swag on the dance floor

A lot of people gathered to watch her dancing steps while some brought out their smartphones to capture the moment

A teen girl who knows how to do her native dance has become an internet sensation.

In beautiful video posted on Instagram by @dmitry.lukyanchuk the teenage girl danced accurately and excellently in the midst of a crowd.

The teen girl's dance moves attracted admiration from her large audience. Photo credit: @dmitry.lukyanchuk

She was wearing a long skirt, but that did not deter her moves neither did it stop her from moving her body with swag.

The accuracy she applied in executing her native way of dancing attracted cheers and a lot of admiration from the audience.

The audience equally included elders, young men and children who obviously enjoyed the entertainment the girl gave them.

Some of them removed their smartphones and began to record the inteeresting moment.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

When the video was posted on Instagram by @new, it got so much reactions after it caught people's attention.

At the moment, the video has over 9k likes. A lot of people connected with the video as they admired the native dance moves that she dished.

Here are a few comments on the video:

@stjohnagbortabi asked:

"Only one move?"

@avijit.babai said:

"Excellent."

@peptone26 commented:

"Joyful."

@champion_boy_le_roi_dragon said:

"God bless Africa."

@krofrombabe said:

"I just love this. I feel so connected to our land."

@smavona comented:

"People wonder where Samba came from...there you are peeps."

