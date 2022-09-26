A lady has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing what her Oyinbo admirer did on their first date

To her amazement, the white man used a calculator and a pen to total his own part of the expenses for the outing

The white man's action has elicited reactions as people shared their thoughts on it or what they would have done if in her position

A Ghanaian lady has shared how an Oyinbo man who took her on a date pulled out a calculator over the bills.

Sharing a video via TikTok, she said the man took out a calculator and a pen to calculate his own share of their expenses.

The lady said that she was too stunned to speak. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jhudykhay

Source: UGC

Unbeknownst to the man, she was filming him as he was so engrossed in doing the date maths.

While stating that it was their first date, the lady said that she was too stunned to speak.

She vowed not to go on a second date with the white man. Her video stirred massive reactions as many ladies knocked the white man for using a calculator on a date.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

deeyonne said:

"It's one thing wanting to split the bill but pulling out a calculator is a NO."

Marilyn Raphael said:

"I’ve experienced this before. I was shocked and embarrassed. And he even asked me €5 + he had the audacity to ask me out for a second date."

Anabela Pinote said:

"My first date, he said let's share, i payed the full bill, ordered champagne, told him to leave because I wanted to celebrate another broke man."

fatima said:

" The way I would’ve paid for the whole bill and walked away."

02-f4d said:

"Honestly my good sis you’re better than me i would have caused a commotion in that restaurant!!!!!"

Source: Legit.ng