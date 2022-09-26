A Nigerian man has demonstrated his commitment to his Oyinbo girlfriend by sending her an engagement ring abroad

The man had met the lady online and fallen in love with her, after which she came to Nigeria to see him

Feeling excited about engaging the lady, the young man remarked that he had failed to get her a perfect ring before she left

A Nigerian man in an interracial relationship got netizens gushing after sending an engagement ring to his lover abroad.

In a video he shared via TikTok, the beautiful ring was delivered as a package to the lady who apparently loved it.

He had wanted to give her a perfect ring. Photo Credit: TikTok/@pondaszn

According to the man, he had proposed to the lady identified as Amanda Rachelle in July 21 after she arrived in Nigeria and had got a 'yes' from her.

Sadly, he failed to give her a perfect ring like he would have loved to. But he has now redeemed himself having finally come true with his ideal of a perfect ring.

In a clip from their video call, the lady expressed joy as she flaunted the ring and eventually put it on.

Social media reactions

Mercy- Kolade said:

"Look cute together."

opaltoriah said:

"Awwn love is a beautiful thing.

"No matter the age difference."

UWA said:

"This had me smiling. I love the ring. Congratulations."

Sera_gurl said:

"I followed u cause of this , u both are so amazing."

user4222275300088 said:

"Can't heart you guys less,abeg if you see someone for me hook me up."

Nigerian man takes his Oyinbo woman to a slum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had hit a slum with his Oyinbo lady.

The lady identified as Sarah was all smiles as they took a stroll in the community in company of people who dwelled there.

Cyprian made a velfie as they walked and were surprisingly joined by other people behind them like they were acquaintances. He responded to a netizen who told him not to stress the lady, saying:

"I love to walk and see new things I was the one who didn’t wanted to stop walking."

