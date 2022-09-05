A Nigerian lady, Fehintola Da-Silva, accepted a Twitter user's challenge to ladies by taking a man on a date

Fehintola and her date had a nice time data location in Abuja where she ended up spending over N43k

According to the lady, she had prepared her mind to wash plates with her date if she runs out of money

A Nigerian lady identified as Fehintola Da Silva has been praised on social media after she took a man on a date.

The Abuja-based lady shared on TikTok a lovely video capturing how the outing went.

Fehintola Da-Silva said the price of the lap chops scared her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@fehinsilva

Her action was in response to a Twitter user's open challenge to ladies to take men out on dates this September.

Fehintola recorded the key points of the outing, including how they set out together.

She said the price of the lap chops at their date location got her sweating on the inside. The young lady added that she was ready to wash plates with her date if told that she had insufficient balance.

She eventually ended up spending a total of N43, 470, as seen from the bill she posted.

odenkyem_ba said:

"We want to say a big thank you and pls let's this not be once in a year every month do am."

Miss_melody said:

"Yes ooooo.

"I'm so doing the challenge but of course with your mind set we go wash place lass lass."

Blackmartian said:

"43k was bad ... omo.. we dey overspend be that o... my next date is costing nothing more than 15k."

Shamsideen Olasunkan said:

"Wait Oh! Am I the only one who investigates the price list of a restaurant before taking someone there?"

FIYIN said:

"Guyyy my babe was telling me she would off my trousers when she takes my out whyyyy."

Malfië said:

"Good job. You have done it on all our behalves. No need again."

